North Korean soldiers fight alongside Russians in Kursk Oblast – ISW, photo

South Korean and US intelligence services have confirmed the participation of North Korean soldiers in hostilities in Russia, particularly in Kursk Oblast.

Source: ISW

Details: South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported on 13 November that North Korean troops were participating in hostilities in Russia, after being trained and gradually deployed to the battlefield over the past two weeks. This fact was also confirmed by US intelligence.

Advertisement:

Quote: "US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated during a briefing on November 12 that over 10,000 North Korean troops deployed to eastern Russia, most of whom have now moved to western Kursk Oblast where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces."

Map: ISW

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 13 November:

The Kremlin is attempting to dictate the terms of any potential "peace" negotiations with Ukraine in advance of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The manner in which the Kremlin is trying to set its terms for negotiations strongly signals that Russia's objectives remain unchanged and still amount to full Ukrainian capitulation. The Kremlin does not appear any more willing to make concessions to the incoming Trump administration than it was to the current administration.

Lavrov's pre-emptive rejection of the potential suggestion to freeze the current frontline further indicates that Russia is not interested in softening its approach or demands in negotiations and maintains its objective of total Ukrainian capitulation, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin explicitly outlined in June 2024.

Ukrainian security services reportedly assassinated a Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) official in occupied Crimea on 13 November.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Russian oil executives reportedly rejected a proposal to merge Russia's three largest oil companies. Contradictory reporting on the proposed Russian oil merger highlights a possible factional struggle between close affiliates of Putin and Russian energy executives.

South Korean and US intelligence separately confirmed that North Korean troops have deployed into combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar and in the border areas of Donetsk Zaporizhzhia oblasts; Ukrainian forces recently regained positions near Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces continue to heavily rely on refurbished tanks and armoured vehicles pulled from storage to replace vehicle losses during ongoing combat operations, but likely will not be able to sustain these losses in the long term.

Support UP or become our patron!