Several Russian UAVs possibly violated Moldovan airspace

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 17 November 2024, 18:14
Several Russian UAVs possibly violated Moldovan airspace
Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the morning of 17 November, several Russian drones may have violated Moldovan airspace, yet radar did not detect them.

Source: Prima Sursă, governmental Telegram channel, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Moldova's competent authorities were monitoring this massive attack. Border patrols in Valea Perjei, Tudora, Crocmaz, and Olăneșt discovered explosives in neighbouring Moldovan territory.

In Larga, Briceni district, they saw a missile on the Ukrainian side, and a Groznița resident reported to have spotted two drone-like aircraft at an altitude of about 100 metres. They disappeared from sight above the Rotunda and Halahora de Sus," the statement said.

The government said that Moldovan radars did not record drones entering its airspace.

"Such devices are launched at low altitudes, so that the Ministry of Defence's radars cannot detect them. We advise everyone to remain calm because no aircraft were reported to have crashed on Moldovan soil. If you observe strange objects or aerial vehicles, you should immediately alert the proper authorities," the government urged.

On the night of 16-17 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs on the night of 16-17 November. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 144 of them.

On 10 November, two drones were discovered in Moldova, in the Căușeni district and Rîșcani district. Following this incident, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov on 11 November.

Moldovan police forces later discovered a third drone on the outskirts of Coşerniţa village.

Moldovan officials earlier reported the recovery of drone wreckage following Russia's air attacks on Ukraine.

