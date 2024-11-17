Moldova confirms violation of its airspace by Russian drones and missiles – video

Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi has confirmed that Russian missiles and drones violated the country's airspace on the morning of 17 November.

We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russia’s missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure today. Explosions near our border and sightings of low-flying drones over villages underscore the risks to our people from Russia’s brutal war. pic.twitter.com/WFa4OX46cr Advertisement: — Mihai Popșoi (@MihaiPopsoi) November 17, 2024

Details: Foreign Minister also posted a video capturing the sound of missiles flying overhead.

Quote: "We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova's airspace by Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Explosions near our border and drones flying low over our villages highlight the risks posed to our citizens by Russia's brutal war."

Details: The footage, originally posted by Popșoi was shared by NordNews, which reported that it was sent by a resident of Ruseni village in Edineț District. The sender said that the missiles flew at low altitudes and the sound was recorded by surveillance cameras.

The Moldovan government’s Prima Sursă Telegram channel reported that several Russian drones may have breached Moldova's airspace. Due to their low altitude, they were not detected by radar systems. The statement also mentioned sightings of a missile on the Ukrainian side near Larga in Briceni District.

Background:

On 10 November, Moldova identified two drones in Căușeni and Rîșcani Districts. Subsequently, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry handed a protest note to the Russian ambassador.

Later, Moldovan authorities discovered a third drone on the outskirts of Coșernița village. Moldova has previously reported finding wreckage from drones used in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

