NATO condemns Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 17 November 2024, 20:01
NATO and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO has denounced Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, as a result of which civilians were killed and subjected to terror.

Source: NATO spokesperson, cited by Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: NATO spokesperson highlighted that these attacks targeted critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Alliance stands with Ukraine and its members will continue to contribute to strengthening Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, the spokesperson said.

NATO also sought to reassure its member states. In Poland, an alliance member state neighbouring Ukraine, fighter jets were scrambled as a precautionary measure during the attack, which included strikes on the city of Lviv, bordering Poland.

The Alliance has reinforced its air and missile defence systems because of Russia’s war. The spokesperson explained that the Alliance would continue to evaluate its deployments to ensure the security of all its members: "We will continue to assess our deployments and ensure the protection of all Allied partners".

Background: 

  • In the early hours of 17 November, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine’s energy sector using 210 missiles and drones, 144 of which were intercepted.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the latest large-scale missile attack as a response by war criminal Vladimir Putin to recent calls and visits from foreign leaders.

NATO Secretary General confident of Trump's support for NATO and Alliance's commitments in face of global threats
Poll shows decline in Ukrainians' support for EU and NATO membership over past 18 months
Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general
