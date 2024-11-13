Poll shows decline in Ukrainians' support for EU and NATO membership over past 18 months

A survey by the Rating sociological group has revealed a decrease in Ukrainians’ support for joining the EU and NATO since February 2023.

Details: Respondents were asked to choose one international economic union for Ukraine. As of September 2024, 75% indicated that it should be the EU, 2% favoured cooperation with the Customs Union of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, while over 20% selected "other".

Support for EU membership was highest in the west of Ukraine and lower in the south and east.

Comparing results with previous surveys, EU support dropped by 10 percentage points from 85% in February 2023, when it was at its peak. While the percentage in favour of the Customs Union remained steady, and the share of responses for joining "other" union increased.

A similar trend appears in responses on NATO membership. If a referendum were held in September 2024, 75% would vote "yes" to NATO membership, 7% would vote "no" and 16% would abstain or did not respond.

In February 2023, 82% supported joining NATO, marking a slight decrease.

However, this is still notably higher than in April 2022, when only 59% would have voted for joining the alliance. Currently, 59% in the eastern part of Ukraine support NATO membership, while in the western part, support reaches 83%.

The poll also indicates that most Ukrainians believe it will take up to five years for Ukraine to join the EU.

