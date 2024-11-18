All Sections
Office of President of Ukraine remains silent on inquiry about Office Head's advisors and their responsibilities

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 November 2024, 13:08
The Head of the Presidential Office. Photo: Website of Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda has sent a request to the Office of the President of Ukraine, seeking information about the total number of advisors to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office. However, after a month, no response has been received.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The initial inquiry was submitted on 17 October to the email address listed under the media relations section on the Presidential Office's website: press@apu.gov.ua. The following five questions were included in the request:

  • What is the total number of advisors to the Head of the President’s Office?
  • How many of them are full-time and how many are external?
  • Please provide a list of advisors, specifying the areas they advise on.
  • Please share information about the salaries of the Head of the Presidential Office's advisors since the beginning of 2024.
  • How many advisors did the Head of the President’s Office have in 2023?

Additionally, an oral inquiry was made to Iryna Pobiedonostseva, the Director-General of the Directorate for Information Policy at the Presidential Office.

After more than two weeks with no reply, the inquiry was resent on 4 November to the same email address. Another oral request was also made to Pobiedonostseva, who had earlier promised to follow up on the initial inquiry. The second message sent to her via a messenger app on 4 November has not been read or responded to.

As of 18 November, Ukrainska Pravda has not received any replies. Attempts were made to check the status of the inquiry via telephone. Notably, no contact numbers are listed under the media relations section of the Presidential Office's website. Two landline numbers are provided under the "Submit an appeal" section: one for government bodies and another for citizens.

When calling the number designated for citizens, the person who answered was unable to assist. They claimed to be unaware of the press@apu.gov.ua address and suggested contacting the press service without providing its number. Instead, they recommended submitting a request through the "Information Request" form available on the Presidential Office's website or contacting the general inquiries number.

Calls to the general inquiries number were equally unhelpful, as repeated attempts only resulted in hearing background music featuring ocean waves.

Ukrainska Pravda also submitted a request through the "Information Request" form on the Presidential Office’s website.

We will publish any response as soon as it is received.

Andrii YermakOffice of the President of Ukraine
