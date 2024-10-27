Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks

Andrii Yermak, Head of Ukrainian President's Office, said that in order to start negotiations with Russia, its troops should withdraw to their positions as of 24 February 2022.

Source: Yermak in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera

Quote: "Zelenskyy never discussed territorial compromises, merely the need to respect internationally recognised borders. However, given the circumstances surrounding the Russian invasion, he was prepared to talk [in 2022]. Crimea and Donbas remain Ukrainian territory, and that is not negotiable. We oppose freezing the war; we want it to end. We are heartened by the fact that the countries of the global south have condemned Russia's invasion and forceful annexation of territory.

However, in order to begin negotiations, we must return to the condition that existed before the first shot of the Russian gun at 4:00 two years ago. Then we'll discuss how to restore our sovereignty up to the borders of 1991."

Details: Yermak also said that he did not care what the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said (regarding the need to take into account "realities on the ground").

"I don't care what the aggressor says! We cannot build up a peace proposal under the sway of people who longed for war. We will be prepared to hold an international conference when we feel powerful, and we will have the support of the Global South in negotiating with Russia."

When asked if this meant the second Peace Summit was postponed until next year, Yermak replied, "We don't know. We'll do it when the conditions are appropriate, and preferably as quickly as possible."

