Healthcare facility receives status of military reintegration centre for first time in Ukraine

The first reintegration centre for military personnel released from captivity is operating in one of the country's central oblasts. Photo: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

A healthcare facility has been granted the status of a reintegration centre for military personnel released from captivity by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for the first time.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: Umierov said the centre is located in one of the country's central oblasts.

Advertisement:

This is a specialised complex that provides all services in one place: medical, rehabilitation and psychological aid to the military who have returned from Russian captivity. In addition, defenders will be able to get help in obtaining certificates and restoring documents.

Quote from Umierov: "The facility currently has 100 beds and can expand to 200 or more by adding rehabilitation beds."

The defence minister says the Ministry of Defence has also received the first suggestions and proposals from the institution's military personnel and medical staff.

Advertisement:

Quote from Umierov: "It is our duty to take care of those who sacrifice their health and lives to defend Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!