All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian procurement agency initiates inclusion of kosher, halal and vegan food in military rations

Sofia Sereda, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 17:59
Ukrainian procurement agency initiates inclusion of kosher, halal and vegan food in military rations
Ukrainian troops at a military canteen. Stock photo: ArmyInform

Ukraine's State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is asking the Defence Ministry and the Logistics Forces to include kosher, halal and vegan food in the military rations of Ukrainian troops.

Source: DOT Director General Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "A recent survey conducted through the Army+ app gathered feedback from military personnel regarding their food preferences, particularly those driven by religious or ethical considerations. About 12% of people in the military have such special needs. That is, about 4% of the total need will be for halal dry rations, 4% for kosher and 4% for vegan."

Advertisement:

For reference: The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is an agency responsible for providing logistical support to the Armed Forces, operating under the principles of human-centredness and integrity. It was established in response to high-profile corruption scandals in public procurement for the military and numerous instances of poor-quality goods supplied to the Armed Forces.

The DOT began operations on 1 December 2023, less than a year ago. It is led by Arsen Zhumadilov, a public servant who previously served as the CEO of the national agency Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

Currently, the DOT focuses on procuring food, clothing, fuel and lubricants, and medical equipment for the Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of DefenceArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukrainian procurement agency announces three new areas of non-lethal acquisition for Armed Forces
Audit of US military aid usage reveals no significant violations, Ukraine's Defence Ministry reports
Controversial head of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces is dismissed: Ukrainska Pravda learns who will succeed him
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: