Ukrainian procurement agency initiates inclusion of kosher, halal and vegan food in military rations

Ukraine's State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is asking the Defence Ministry and the Logistics Forces to include kosher, halal and vegan food in the military rations of Ukrainian troops.

Source: DOT Director General Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "A recent survey conducted through the Army+ app gathered feedback from military personnel regarding their food preferences, particularly those driven by religious or ethical considerations. About 12% of people in the military have such special needs. That is, about 4% of the total need will be for halal dry rations, 4% for kosher and 4% for vegan."

For reference: The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is an agency responsible for providing logistical support to the Armed Forces, operating under the principles of human-centredness and integrity. It was established in response to high-profile corruption scandals in public procurement for the military and numerous instances of poor-quality goods supplied to the Armed Forces.

The DOT began operations on 1 December 2023, less than a year ago. It is led by Arsen Zhumadilov, a public servant who previously served as the CEO of the national agency Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

Currently, the DOT focuses on procuring food, clothing, fuel and lubricants, and medical equipment for the Armed Forces.

