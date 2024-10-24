Ukrainian procurement agency announces three new areas of non-lethal acquisition for Armed Forces

Ukraine's State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) will also deal with three more categories of military procurement in 2025.

Source: Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the DOT, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence has a vision for the DOT to take on more, and next year, it will also be engaged in the procurement of computer equipment, solid fuel, portable structures and some other products for the needs of the support forces.

At present, these procurement programmes are handled by units of either Ukraine's Ministry of Defence or the Armed Forces. Their effectiveness is questionable."

Details: According to Zhumadilov, the DOT "showed the proper operation of all its programmes in 2024" and has already signed contracts totalling approximately UAH 69 billion [approx. US$1.6 billion] and saved UAH 16.5 billion [approx. US$363.4 million].

For reference:

The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is an agency responsible for providing logistical support to the Armed Forces, operating under the principles of human-centredness and integrity. It was established in response to high-profile corruption scandals in public procurement for the military and numerous instances of poor-quality goods supplied to the Armed Forces.

The DOT began operations on 1 December 2023, less than a year ago. It is led by Arsen Zhumadilov, a public servant who previously served as the CEO of the national agency Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

Currently, the DOT focuses on procuring food, clothing, fuel and lubricants, and medical equipment for the Armed Forces.

