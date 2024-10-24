All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian procurement agency announces three new areas of non-lethal acquisition for Armed Forces

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 17:36
Ukrainian procurement agency announces three new areas of non-lethal acquisition for Armed Forces
Arsen Zhumadilov. Photo: Zhumadilov on Facebook

Ukraine's State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) will also deal with three more categories of military procurement in 2025.

Source: Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the DOT, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence has a vision for the DOT to take on more, and next year, it will also be engaged in the procurement of computer equipment, solid fuel, portable structures and some other products for the needs of the support forces.

Advertisement:

At present, these procurement programmes are handled by units of either Ukraine's Ministry of Defence or the Armed Forces. Their effectiveness is questionable."

Details: According to Zhumadilov, the DOT "showed the proper operation of all its programmes in 2024" and has already signed contracts totalling approximately UAH 69 billion [approx. US$1.6 billion] and saved UAH 16.5 billion [approx. US$363.4 million].

For reference:

Advertisement:

The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) is an agency responsible for providing logistical support to the Armed Forces, operating under the principles of human-centredness and integrity. It was established in response to high-profile corruption scandals in public procurement for the military and numerous instances of poor-quality goods supplied to the Armed Forces.

The DOT began operations on 1 December 2023, less than a year ago. It is led by Arsen Zhumadilov, a public servant who previously served as the CEO of the national agency Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

Currently, the DOT focuses on procuring food, clothing, fuel and lubricants, and medical equipment for the Armed Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForcesMinistry of Defencewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Armed Forces
Russian forces mount 30 attempts to push Ukrainian troops back on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine may establish another branch of the military
Ukraine's defence forces stop Russian attacks near ​​Selydove in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: