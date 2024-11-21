Ukrainian parliament ratifies friendship treaty with Albania

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has ratified the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania (No. 0279).

Source: Ukrainian parliament on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement is expected to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation between the two nations on the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

It aims to further develop fruitful cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The implementation of the agreement will help expand contacts between Ukrainian and Albanian citizens and strengthen ties between governmental and non-governmental organisations, trade unions, associations, educational and cultural institutions, youth and sports organisations, etc.

Background:

In February of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation during Zelenskyy's visit to Tirana.

In November, the Albanian ambassador started working in Ukraine.

