All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

IMF believes funding Ukraine now is more cost-effective for partners than to risk its defeat

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 22 November 2024, 13:54
IMF believes funding Ukraine now is more cost-effective for partners than to risk its defeat
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has demonstrated that it is a reliable borrower with a sound debt repayment plan, making it more advantageous for its partners to provide funding now and prevent Ukraine's defeat in the war.

Source: Priscilla Toffano, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Ukraine, during the Reform Matrix: Foundations for Strengthening Economic Growth for EU Accession conference in Kyiv, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Funding the country now is worth it – not just from the perspective of values, principles, or morality, but it may also be cheaper for Ukraine’s allies. It is less expensive to finance Ukraine now and prevent it from losing the war than to cover the costs of additional defence or refugees if Ukraine were to lose."

Advertisement:

Details: Toffano emphasised that Ukraine must continue to demonstrate to its international partners its ability to implement sound policies.

She acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts to increase domestic revenue but noted that the shock caused by Russian aggression is so severe that external financing remains indispensable. In this context, she highlighted the importance of the G7's new initiative, the USAID's Economic Resilience Activity (ERA), which aims to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Toffano also pointed out that Ukraine's expenditures will remain high after the war due to reconstruction efforts, substantial social spending, particularly on veterans' adaptation and efforts to repatriate citizens who have fled abroad.

Advertisement:

In light of these challenges, she stressed the importance of increasing taxes, referencing the IMF's proposal to raise value-added tax (VAT) and adhere to the National Revenue Strategy.

Background: The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP growth, predicting a 4% increase in 2024 and 2.5-3.5% growth in subsequent years.

Support UP or become our patron!

IMFUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
IMF
International Monetary Fund mission begins work in Ukraine
Ukraine receives another IMF funding tranche
IMF estimates Ukraine's electricity deficit will remain at 3-4 GW in winter
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: