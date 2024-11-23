Biden pledges further support for Ukraine on Holodomor Remembrance Day

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Holodomor Remembrance Day, in which he pledged further support from Washington for Ukraine.

Details: Biden mentioned that the Holodomor was a man-made famine organised by the Soviet regime in 1932-1933, which killed millions of Ukrainians.

Quote from Biden: "We remember the men, women, and children who perished during the Holodomor. We also honor the survivors of the Holodomor and their descendants who, despite Stalin’s efforts to repress Ukraine’s national identity, have built a free, independent, and democratic Ukraine.

Today, as we mark the solemn anniversary of the Holodomor, we also renew our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people in their time of need."

More details: Biden continued by reiterating that Russia had been waging a [full-scale] war of aggression against Ukraine for three years, hoping to wipe it off the map.

Quote from Biden: "In this effort, Russia has failed. Kyiv stands free, thanks in part to the United States and the more than 50 other countries that are committed to providing Ukraine with the assistance it needs to defend itself.

My message to the Ukrainian people on this day is clear: The United States honors your past and stands with you in the present. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ukraine’s ongoing defense of its freedom, its pursuit of justice, and its path to the Euro-Atlantic future it has chosen for itself. The courage and strength of the Ukrainian people will prevail."

Today we honour the victims of the #Holodomor. This statue of a starved Ukrainian child is so poignant. While I was there, passers by brought grain and apples to lay at her feet. This terrible crime of the Soviet regime against the people of Ukraine must never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VxqjJo4Aep — Martin Harris (@MartinHarrisOBE) November 23, 2024

Background:

Earlier in the day, several other Western leaders made statements, and Western ambassadors to Ukraine attended the official commemoration of the Holodomor victims in Kyiv.

To date, the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, recognised the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In September 2024, the Swiss parliament also adopted this decision.

