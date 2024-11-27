All Sections
Gazprom shares drop to nearly US$1 amid rouble depreciation

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 27 November 2024, 12:56
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The weakening rouble has nearly driven the value of Gazprom shares down to US$1 per share.

Source: Investing.com

Details: In rouble terms, the shares of Russia's gas giant are approaching historic lows amid a general decline in the Russian market, as trading data indicates.

At its peak, a single Gazprom share was worth US$8.5, eight times higher than its current value.

Background:

  • Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is planning for 2025 with the assumption that gas transit to Europe via Ukraine will cease after 31 December 2024.
  • As of 27 November, the exchange rate of the RUB to the USD stands at approximately RUB 109.

