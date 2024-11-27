Gazprom shares drop to nearly US$1 amid rouble depreciation

The weakening rouble has nearly driven the value of Gazprom shares down to US$1 per share.

Source: Investing.com

Details: In rouble terms, the shares of Russia's gas giant are approaching historic lows amid a general decline in the Russian market, as trading data indicates.

Advertisement:

At its peak, a single Gazprom share was worth US$8.5, eight times higher than its current value.

Background:

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is planning for 2025 with the assumption that gas transit to Europe via Ukraine will cease after 31 December 2024.

As of 27 November, the exchange rate of the RUB to the USD stands at approximately RUB 109.

Support UP or become our patron!