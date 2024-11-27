Russian troops attack Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring man
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 18:58
The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada, Sumy Oblast, with a drone on 27 November, injuring a man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]
Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "It is reported that the Russians, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, attacked the civilian infrastructure of the village of Kindrativka in the Khotin hromada of Sumy district with a drone on 27 November 2024, around 15:20."
Details: A man, 59, was injured near his house as a result of the attack.
