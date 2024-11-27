Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss air defence systems to counter Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have discussed Ukraine's specific needs for air defence systems in the wake of Russia's recent strike with a new ballistic missile.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian leader recalled that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council had taken place earlier because of Russia's use of a new ballistic missile.

Thus, on Wednesday, 27 November, Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed response measures, specifically the critical need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

"I've outlined the specific air defence systems that are needed and can work. Our partners have these air defence systems," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also emphasised that the decisions of the NATO summit in Washington on air defence and other supplies for Ukrainian forces had not yet been fully implemented.

"We expect this [the delivery of all promised supplies], and it significantly affects the motivation and morale of our people," he said.

The Ukrainian president noted that the recent authorisation for Kyiv to launch long-range strikes on military targets in Russia had helped, though pressure on Russia should be maintained and increased at various levels.

"We've discussed contacts with our partners – with the US and others – and our coordinated work with them to implement what we've already agreed upon and to ensure the necessary additional military and political reinforcement. In particular, for the sake of inviting Ukraine to NATO," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

The meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was convened last week in connection with Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile, which the Russians dubbed Oreshnik.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said earlier that Kyiv hoped for "concrete, meaningful results" after the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Following the Oreshnik strike, Kyiv asked its partners to help strengthen its air defences to counter such ballistic missiles.

