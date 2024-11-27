All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Nordic-Baltic states promise more support for Ukraine "in coming months"

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 27 November 2024, 17:54
Nordic-Baltic states promise more support for Ukraine in coming months
Stock photo: Getty Images

The heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Finland have committed to increasing support for Ukraine following a summit at the residence of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Harpsund on Wednesday, 27 November.

Source: a joint declaration of the summit, obtained by European Pravda

Details: The seven Nordic-Baltic states declared their readiness to take responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security "against the backdrop of serious threats and challenges" and to strengthen collective efforts "to ensure the security of ourselves and all our Allies".

Advertisement:

"We will step up our support for Ukraine. Our countries are the largest per capita donors of military assistance to Ukraine and our support will not waver," the leaders pledged.

They promise, among other things, to increase funding for the Ukrainian defence industry and to invest in providing Ukraine with more ammunition "in the coming months".

The heads of governments of the Nordic-Baltic countries also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's Victory Plan and called Russia "the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term".

Advertisement:

"We will work together to deter, challenge and counter Russia's aggressive and highly confrontational actions and to ensure that it is held fully internationally accountable for the crime of aggression,"’ the declaration reads.

Background:

  • At the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit last month, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden expressed their interest in further cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.
  • Denmark has taken concrete steps in this direction, and Norway has promised to join this model of support for Ukraine.
  • Sweden also announced that it would soon allocate significant funds for Ukraine's development and production of its own long-range weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!

weapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

Russian troops and diplomats hurriedly flee Damascus

Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv

Scholz arrives in Kyiv

All News
weapons
North Korea to provide Russia with more ballistic missiles and heavy equipment – US
Ukraine's defence minister meets with South Korean president – media
Russia excluded from key Chemical Weapons Council for second year in row
RECENT NEWS
17:15
EXPLAINERHow Poland views relations with Ukraine and resolving bilateral issues
16:32
Scholz talks to drone manufacturers during visit to Kyiv – photos, videos
16:16
Hungarian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart in Moscow and reiterates his call for "peace"
15:53
Skipping classes to avoid registration for Russian military service: six more children brought back from occupation
15:46
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"
14:39
Woman injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk district dies in hospital
14:35
German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine
14:26
Scholz and Zelenskyy visit injured Ukrainian soldiers
14:20
Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video
13:46
Ukraine plans to increase use of AI-powered UAVs, drone swarms may appear – Minister of Digital Transformation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: