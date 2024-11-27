Nordic-Baltic states promise more support for Ukraine "in coming months"

The heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Finland have committed to increasing support for Ukraine following a summit at the residence of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Harpsund on Wednesday, 27 November.

Source: a joint declaration of the summit, obtained by European Pravda

Details: The seven Nordic-Baltic states declared their readiness to take responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security "against the backdrop of serious threats and challenges" and to strengthen collective efforts "to ensure the security of ourselves and all our Allies".

"We will step up our support for Ukraine. Our countries are the largest per capita donors of military assistance to Ukraine and our support will not waver," the leaders pledged.

They promise, among other things, to increase funding for the Ukrainian defence industry and to invest in providing Ukraine with more ammunition "in the coming months".

The heads of governments of the Nordic-Baltic countries also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's Victory Plan and called Russia "the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term".

"We will work together to deter, challenge and counter Russia's aggressive and highly confrontational actions and to ensure that it is held fully internationally accountable for the crime of aggression,"’ the declaration reads.

Background:

At the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit last month, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden expressed their interest in further cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.

Denmark has taken concrete steps in this direction, and Norway has promised to join this model of support for Ukraine.

Sweden also announced that it would soon allocate significant funds for Ukraine's development and production of its own long-range weapons.

