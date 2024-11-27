Ukraine's defence minister meets with South Korean president – media

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during his visit to the country.

Source: Sky News, citing a statement from the South Korean President's Office; Reuters

Details: Umierov is reportedly visiting South Korea to request military aid. Interest in the possibility of South Korea providing lethal assistance to Ukraine has resurfaced following reports that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian soldiers in the war.

Advertisement:

Reuters notes that, according to polls, South Koreans oppose direct arms shipments to Ukraine, despite renewed international requests from Kyiv and allied capitals after reports of North Korean forces aiding Russia.

Ukraine has requested various weapons from Seoul, and the South Korean government has stated it may consider such assistance, depending on future actions by Russia and North Korea.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump’s potential victory in the US presidential election is prompting South Korea to reconsider the possibility of directly sending weapons to Ukraine, although no decision has been made yet.

In early November, Trump held a phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, during which they discussed, among other issues, the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to assist in the war against Ukraine.

Additionally, it is known that South Korean authorities are considering sending an observer group to Ukraine in response to the transfer of North Korean soldiers to Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!