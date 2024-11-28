Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2025.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Shmyhal said that Ukraine's defence remains the budget's priority: funding for the security and defence forces, procurement and production of weapons, drones, and equipment.

"We're allocating UAH 2.23 trillion [about US$53.6 billion] for this purpose," he noted.

UAH 420.9 billion (about US$10.12 billion) is allocated for social protection, UAH 217 billion (about US$5.2 billion) for healthcare, and UAH 199 billion (about US$4.8 billion) for education.

Overall, next year's expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion (about US$86.6 billion), while revenues will amount to UAH 2.05 trillion (about US$49.3 billion).

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine would "go through the next financial year with confidence".

Background: On 19 November, the Ukrainian parliament voted in favour of the draft state budget for 2025.

