All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 28 November 2024, 15:22
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
stock photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2025.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Shmyhal said that Ukraine's defence remains the budget's priority: funding for the security and defence forces, procurement and production of weapons, drones, and equipment.

Advertisement:

"We're allocating UAH 2.23 trillion [about US$53.6 billion] for this purpose," he noted.

UAH 420.9 billion (about US$10.12 billion) is allocated for social protection, UAH 217 billion (about US$5.2 billion) for healthcare, and UAH 199 billion (about US$4.8 billion) for education.

Overall, next year's expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion (about US$86.6 billion), while revenues will amount to UAH 2.05 trillion (about US$49.3 billion).

Advertisement:

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine would "go through the next financial year with confidence".

Background: On 19 November, the Ukrainian parliament voted in favour of the draft state budget for 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs historic tax increase in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses matter of Ukraine's invitation to NATO with UK PM
Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: