Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's NATO invitation with UK PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 November 2024, 14:06
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's NATO invitation with UK PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which they discussed the need to invite Ukraine to join NATO.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy reportedly told Starmer that Russia had used more than 90 missiles and almost 100 drones against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure today.

The two leaders discussed continuing defence cooperation and agreed to stay in close contact with European leaders on steps to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to face any developments.

Zelenskyy stressed that for this purpose, Ukraine needs an invitation to join NATO and to build up its long-range capabilities.

In addition, the leaders agreed to speed up the preparation of an agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the UK.

Background:

  • Media reported that the UK had delivered its first batch of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine under UK PM Keir Starmer.
  • Recently, Starmer discussed the situation in Ukraine in anticipation of the winter with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

