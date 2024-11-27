Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"

The Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed that he will sign the law on the state budget on Thursday 28 November.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 27 November

Quote: "Today I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Finance of Ukraine [Serhii] Marchenko, and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament – ed.). We discussed the key parameters of the next year's state budget, our financial readiness for this December and for the coming year. And we agreed that tomorrow I will sign the law on next year’s state budget – as soon as the law is delivered from the Verkhovna Rada."

Details: The President stressed that the most important part of the budget is that "Ukraine's all financial needs for the near future and for the coming year are guaranteed."

