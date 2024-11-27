All Sections
Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 21:37
Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are guaranteed
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed that he will sign the law on the state budget on Thursday 28 November.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 27 November 

Quote: "Today I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Finance of Ukraine [Serhii] Marchenko, and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament – ed.). We discussed the key parameters of the next year's state budget, our financial readiness for this December and for the coming year. And we agreed that tomorrow I will sign the law on next year’s state budget – as soon as the law is delivered from the Verkhovna Rada."

Details: The President stressed that the most important part of the budget is that "Ukraine's all financial needs for the near future and for the coming year are guaranteed."

