Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 4 November 2024, 09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
Ukrainska Pravda presents: UP100. Beyond the limits of the possible. Kyiv, 20 November. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The second UP100 award ceremony, in which Ukrainska Pravda celebrates one hundred Ukrainian civil society, political, military, business, sports and culture leaders, will take place this November.

The award was established in 2023 to honour people working to bring Ukraine’s victory closer and to keep Ukraine at the forefront of agenda worldwide, and those who continue working hard even amid war.

Law firm Ader Haber is the award’s general partner this year. Kernel, Ukrnafta, Terwin and Color Concept are also among the award’s sponsors.

The theme of this year’s award is Beyond the limits of the possible, which describes the contributions of UP100 winners: from heroic victories on the battlefield to sporting achievements and to making sure businesses can continue running amid war; from victories in the cultural domain to making an impact on political processes that will determine the course of Ukraine’s future.

UP100 winners are true leaders, people who continue to make extraordinary efforts and sacrifices to put up resistance amid the most cruel war of the 21st century, people who make the impossible possible.

The UP100 award ceremony will take place in Kyiv on 20 November.

Half of the ticket sales will be donated to the Khartiia Brigade and the Vovky Da Vinci (Da Vinci’s Wolves) Battalion.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Ukrainska Pravda journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Tetiana Danylenko. Kurgan & Agregat band will perform.

Follow this link to purchase your ticket.

