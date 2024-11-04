Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine

During his visit to South Korea, Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has urged the country to amp up its support for Ukraine amid Seoul’s concern regarding North Korea deploying troops to Russia.

Source: Josep Borrell on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell arrived in South Korea on Monday after a visit to Japan. He travelled to the heavily guarded demilitarised zone that divides South Korea and North Korea.

Borrell said that he held a meeting with South Korea’s defence minister, during which they discussed North Korea and other mutual security challenges.

"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat. The Republic of Korea is best positioned to understand it. We are united in our support to Ukraine. I encouraged them to step it up," he tweeted.

Borrell’s visit takes place amid concern in Washington and Seoul over North Korean troops’ deployment to Russia to help with its war against Ukraine.

So far, South Korea has refrained from giving Ukraine lethal weapons.

Background:

On 1 November, ​​UK Defence Intelligence indicated that North Korean troops involved in the hostilities against Ukraine will have problems with interoperability with Russian forces and the use of equipment.

Estonian intelligence also stated that the participation of North Korean units on the Ukrainian battlefield will not bring much change at this point, and they are likely to suffer heavy losses.

