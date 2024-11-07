All Sections
Two people killed and five injured in Russian strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 November 2024, 18:36
Two people killed and five injured in Russian strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces bombarded the town of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast on 7 November, claiming the lives of two local residents and leaving at least five others injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian military opened fire on Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district at 15:45 on 7 November 2024. The enemy targeted residential buildings. Two local residents were killed in the enemy attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

At least five other civilians aged between 60 and 77 sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. Four women and a man were taken to a medical facility with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, where they are being provided with expert care."

Details: The prosecutor's office noted that apartment buildings and vehicles had been damaged in the area of the attack. The type of weapon used by the Russian forces is being established.

