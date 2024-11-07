Russians advance in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState analytical project have updated their map on the night of 6-7 November, reporting Russian advances in Toretsk and near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: The report indicated that Russian forces had advanced near the settlements of Novooleksiivka, Kreminna Balka, Maksymivka, Bohoiavlenka and in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

Background: The Russian forces occupied about 490 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in October, the highest figure for 2024 and for the Russian counter-offensive that has been going on since October 2023.

