Major General of Ukraine's Armed Forces Marchenko leaves service over health issues

Dmytro Marchenko, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who led the defence of Mykolaiv in 2022, has announced his retirement from service for health reasons.

Source: Marchenko on Facebook

Quote: "As a result, leaving the service was the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I am undergoing the necessary treatment. After all, even the unbreakable occasionally require a little patching up to keep them afloat. After all, military duty always involves a sacrifice of one's health. And without prompt recuperation, everything can be rendered useless."

Details: Marchenko thanked everyone who supported and assisted in the fight: residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, security officers, medics, businessmen, local authorities and ordinary citizens who stood shoulder to shoulder and defeated the Russians in February-March 2022.

"I thank every Ukrainian soldier and officer for defeating the enemy together, ignoring fatigue, any forecasts and ‘analytics’," he said.

Background:

In late July 2022, it was revealed that Marchenko, who had been in charge of Mykolaiv’s defence until April, had returned to Mykolaiv Oblast to execute chores.

Marchenko stated in the media that Ukraine intends to liberate Kherson and terminate the active phase of the conflict by the end of 2022.

The Ministry of Defence said that the military should not discuss the Armed Forces' plans, and journalists should not ask about them.

In August 2022, Marchenko said in an interview with RBC Ukraine that Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means and the destruction of the Crimean Bridge is a necessary measure for this.

