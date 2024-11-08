All Sections
Major General of Ukraine's Armed Forces Marchenko leaves service over health issues

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 8 November 2024, 16:09
Photo: Facebook/Dmytro Marchenko

Dmytro Marchenko, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who led the defence of Mykolaiv in 2022, has announced his retirement from service for health reasons.

Source: Marchenko on Facebook

Quote: "As a result, leaving the service was the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I am undergoing the necessary treatment. After all, even the unbreakable occasionally require a little patching up to keep them afloat. After all, military duty always involves a sacrifice of one's health. And without prompt recuperation, everything can be rendered useless."

Details: Marchenko thanked everyone who supported and assisted in the fight: residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, security officers, medics, businessmen, local authorities and ordinary citizens who stood shoulder to shoulder and defeated the Russians in February-March 2022.

"I thank every Ukrainian soldier and officer for defeating the enemy together, ignoring fatigue, any forecasts and ‘analytics’," he said.

Background:

  • In late July 2022, it was revealed that Marchenko, who had been in charge of Mykolaiv’s defence until April, had returned to Mykolaiv Oblast to execute chores.
  • Marchenko stated in the media that Ukraine intends to liberate Kherson and terminate the active phase of the conflict by the end of 2022.
  • The Ministry of Defence said that the military should not discuss the Armed Forces' plans, and journalists should not ask about them.
  • In August 2022, Marchenko said in an interview with RBC Ukraine that Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means and the destruction of the Crimean Bridge is a necessary measure for this.

