All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia is losing ability to simultaneously ensure effective "defence" and economic stability – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 04:16
Russia is losing ability to simultaneously ensure effective defence and economic stability – ISW
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Sanctions against Russia, combined with widespread corruption, labour shortages, the costs of the war in Ukraine and the inefficiency of the defence industry are undermining the Russian Federation's ability to simultaneously ensure the effective operation of its defence industrial base and maintain economic stability.

Source: ISW (Institute for the Study of War)

Details: Russia continues to bear immense costs to sustain its war against Ukraine, with increasing economic strain, labour shortages and systemic corruption jeopardising the stability of its defence industrial base (DIB). 

Advertisement:

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on 7 December that Russia has spent over US$200 billion on the war in Ukraine and suffered at least 700,000 casualties since February 2022, with recent daily losses averaging 1,000 soldiers. 

On 9 December, the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation revealed that Russia's liquid assets in its National Welfare Fund had dropped from US$140 billion in February 2022 to US$53.8 billion as of 1 December 2024. 

The Center reported that Russia relies more on Chinese yuan reserves and gold sales to cover its budget deficit. It has allocated a third of its national budget for 2025-2027 to defence, indicating an unsustainable focus on the war at the cost of economic stability. 

Advertisement:

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov claimed on 9 December that corruption crimes, including bribery, rose by nearly 30 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, with over 30,000 Russian officials disciplined for corruption violations this year. 

The mounting economic pressures caused by the war, combined with widespread corruption, labour shortages and inefficiencies in its DIB are likely to intensify the costs of Russia's war and further hinder its ability to sustain DIB operations alongside economic stability. 

ISW has already noted similar patterns and statistics in Russia's economy, suggesting that its economic trajectory is unsustainable in the medium to long term, increasingly undermining its capacity to wage war against Ukraine.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 9 December:

  • The Kremlin continues to cautiously signal that it can ensure the security of Russian military bases in Syria in the short-term but notably has expressed uncertainty about the long-term future of the military bases against the backdrop of the volatile and rapidly evolving political situation in Syria.
  • Russia has removed some vessels from the Port of Tartus to a nearby area offshore.
  • The Syrian Embassy in Moscow confirmed to Kremlin newswire TASS on 9 December that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow.
  • Russia continues to face staggering costs required to maintain its war effort against Ukraine, with mounting economic strain, labour shortages and systemic corruption threatening the sustainability of the Russian defence industrial base (DIB).
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin promoted Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander Apty Alaudinov and Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov amid ongoing Kremlin efforts to shift blame for Russia's inadequate response to Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast onto local government officials and away from the military.
  • The Russian government claimed to have returned the bodies of deceased Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who were allegedly killed in the 24 January Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft crash in Belgorod Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to highlight Russian officials who sponsor Russian volunteer units in Ukraine and the "Time of Heroes programme," which places veterans of the war in Ukraine in leadership positions within the Russian federal and regional governments.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWRussiawarекономіка
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

All News
ISW
Military bases loss in Syria will be a blow to Russia's geopolitical ambitions in Africa – ISW
Russia won't cease offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite record losses – ISW
Oreshnik ballistic missile system deployment in Belarus poses no increased risk of strikes to Ukraine or NATO countries – ISW
RECENT NEWS
18:26
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit
18:02
Handover of "Il-76 bodies": confirmation coming in month or two if these are Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
17:43
Macron and Zelenskyy to meet in Brussels this evening – Le Monde
17:06
Russians have executed 177 Ukrainian soldiers in three years, most in 2024 – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
16:57
At least two missiles with nuclear warheads may have been on board Moskva cruiser – military expert
16:53
EU discusses travel restrictions for Russian diplomats – media
16:50
Kursk operation forced Russia to initiate prisoner swap for first time – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
16:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas
16:05
Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos
15:51
Orbán responds to Zelenskyy's comments on his lack of leverage over Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: