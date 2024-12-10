All Sections
Victim of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia reanimated after presumed dead

Anastasiia MosorkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 19:33
Doctors in Zaporizhzhia revived a man who was declared dead after a Russian attack on a private clinic. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Doctors managed to reanimate a person who had been initially declared dead after a search and rescue operation following a Russian aerial attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The person’s condition is serious, but we continue to hope for the best and thank our doctors," said Fedorov.

Background: 

  • The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a private clinic and residential infrastructure facilities, on 10 December. Three civilians were killed and 16 sustained injuries in the attack, including 2 doctors. At least eight people could be under the rubble.
  • The identification results revealed that two children were among the 10 civilians killed in the Russian attack. 
  • The hit damaged a private clinic and a nearby cafe. The blast wave and debris caused damage to multi-storey residential buildings as well as local residents’ cars.

