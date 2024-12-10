Victim of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia reanimated after presumed dead
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 19:33
Doctors managed to reanimate a person who had been initially declared dead after a search and rescue operation following a Russian aerial attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The person’s condition is serious, but we continue to hope for the best and thank our doctors," said Fedorov.
Background:
- The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a private clinic and residential infrastructure facilities, on 10 December. Three civilians were killed and 16 sustained injuries in the attack, including 2 doctors. At least eight people could be under the rubble.
- The identification results revealed that two children were among the 10 civilians killed in the Russian attack.
- The hit damaged a private clinic and a nearby cafe. The blast wave and debris caused damage to multi-storey residential buildings as well as local residents’ cars.
