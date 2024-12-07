Two children among civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increases

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The identification results have revealed that two children were among the 10 civilians killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 6 December. The number of people injured in the bombardment has increased to 27.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There are two children among people killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia; the identification of the deceased continues.

The enemy struck a crowded area on Friday night, through which people were just going home.

The attack left 26 people injured. Ten were killed. Their identities are being established. Two children are known to be among the dead."

Details: Earlier on Saturday, Fedorov reported that five men and five women had been killed in the attack.

Of the 26 injured, 12 are hospitalised, including three children.

Update: At 17:49, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in the bombardment had risen to 27, as another woman sought medical assistance.

"There are currently 13 injured in the hospital, including three children. Their condition is assessed as average. Three men are in a serious condition. A further 14 people refused to be taken to hospital and are being treated on an outpatient basis," he added.

Background:

On the evening of 6 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia.

On 7 December, Zaporizhzhia Oblast declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian bombardment on the previous day.

