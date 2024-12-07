All Sections
Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 00:34
Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the city of Zaporizhzhia following a Russian attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Rescue workers reported on the night of 6-7 December that search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia were completed.

Among the 24 casualties were a four-month-old infant and children aged 4 and 11.

The State Emergency Service also reported that the airstrike resulted in 10 fatalities, with 8 people found in vehicles.

Quote: "Relevant emergency and municipal services worked at the scene.

The response involved 32 rescue workers and 8 pieces of equipment."

 
Firefighters and rescue workers
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue workers
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 6 December.

