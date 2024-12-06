Head of Ukrainian President's Office assesses battlefield situation during meeting with senior Trump elect officials

The Ukrainian side aimed to share its assessment of the battlefield situation and foster mutual understanding with the Americans during recent meetings between Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and US politicians and officials in the United States.

Source: CNN, citing sources

Details: The meeting occurred as US President-elect Donald Trump indicated a notable policy shift regarding Ukraine, aiming to bring an end to the war with Russia, CNN reported.

Advertisement:

According to one CNN source, the meeting on Wednesday, which was also attended by Serhii Boiev, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister for European Integration, was not intended to discuss a potential peace plan or a settlement to the war.

Instead, Ukrainian officials aimed to provide Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, with their assessment of the battlefield situation and establish a working relationship.

A CNN source reported that Ukrainian officials felt they had achieved their goals and were pleased with the meeting.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainians presented a general outline of their defence strategy, though they did not go into details.

CNN noted that Waltz and Vance opted to be in a "listening mode" during the meeting.

Previously:

Reports indicated that Yermak had held several meetings with US politicians and officials during his visit to the US.

Earlier, Reuters reported that a Ukrainian delegation headed by Yermak had met with Waltz and Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, in Washington.

Support UP or become our patron!