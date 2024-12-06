All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 December 2024, 11:56
Ukrainian President's Office reports on its head's visit to US – photos

The Ukrainian President's Office reported on Friday, 6 December, that Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, had met with representatives of President-elect Donald Trump's team and both houses and parties of Congress during an unannounced visit to the United States.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "A Ukrainian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko is on a visit to the United States, in the framework of which Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak visited Washington, New York and Florida."

Details: Yermak is reported to have spoken in detail about the frontline situation and handed over the flags of five Ukrainian army brigades.

 

The parties discussed Russia's plans and what steps should be taken to disrupt them.

 

Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House.

Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

The Office noted that Yermak had also met with Joe Wilson, Chairman of the US Helsinki Commission and co-chairman of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus; Lindsey Graham, co-chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee; Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate; John Bass, Deputy Secretary of State, and Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives.

In addition, Yermak met with philanthropist William Albert Ackman and other representatives of US business circles, the veterans' caucus, congressmen, senators, military veterans and representatives of the Democratic Party.

Yermak expressed gratitude to the United States and the entire American people for their strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • On 3 December, reports indicated that a Ukrainian delegation, including Andrii Yermak, was heading to the United States for talks with Donald Trump's inner circle.
  • According to CNN sources, during Yermak's meetings with American politicians and officials, the Ukrainian side sought to give its assessment of the situation on the battlefield and establish mutual understanding with the Americans.

