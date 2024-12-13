All Sections
IAEA condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure without mentioning Russia as perpetrator

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 13 December 2024, 01:39
IAEA condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure without mentioning Russia as perpetrator
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Photo: Getty Images

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held an extraordinary meeting on 12 December and adopted a resolution initiated by Ukraine, condemning attacks on the critical energy infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. However, the resolution has not explicitly attributed these actions to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy; Reuters

Details: The document emphasised the inadmissibility of attacks on power substations that ensure external power supply to nuclear power plants. Ukraine's Ministry of Energy highlighted that such attacks pose a direct threat to nuclear safety.

The resolution also calls on IAEA member states to provide Ukraine with political, financial and technical assistance to strengthen its energy security.

The resolution was supported by 22 of 35 countries, including Brazil, Ghana, Colombia and South Africa. Ten countries abstained, while Russia and China voted against it.

While the document’s text condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, it does not explicitly name Russia as the perpetrator.

Background: On 10 December, a drone attacked an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission while its members were traveling to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

