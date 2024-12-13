Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian border guards have repelled an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS), on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The activity of Russian saboteurs is not as high as it once was. We have not observed any systematic or periodic attempts by saboteurs [to enter the country].

Advertisement:

At the same time, the threat of sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to enter remains within Sumy Oblast, where most such cases have been recorded, and it is a threat to Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts as well.

In this oblast [Kharkiv], border guards have recently repelled an attempt by an SRG to infiltrate. The group was attacked, forcing the enemy to retreat behind the state border."

Details: Demchenko reiterated that Russia has not made any recent border breakthroughs in Sumy Oblast or any other parts of the state border.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!