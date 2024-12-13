All Sections
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 13 December 2024, 16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, the Canadian non-governmental organisation SOCODEVI, and the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast NGO Agricultural Advisory Service will cooperate to develop the entrepreneurship of the rural population affected by the hostilities.

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Details: The parties agreed to potential cooperation in agriculture and to implement the Entrepreneurship Development for the Conflict-Affected Rural Population in Ukraine (WeProsper) project.

This project aims to increase agricultural producers' involvement in business activities in Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

It is also planned to ensure the economic empowerment of women in the agricultural sector by creating opportunities for the development of individual production activities, the establishment of agricultural cooperatives and more active participation in the socio-economic development of the region.

This project will be implemented with the financial support of the Government of Canada through a non-refundable grant.

The Entrepreneurship Development for the Conflict-Affected Rural Population in Ukraine (WeProsper) project focuses on three main value chains: dairy, vegetable/berry, and grain. As part of the project, more than 700 people (75% of whom are women) have been trained in climate-smart agriculture, and 492 cooperative members are benefiting from new services. 144 board members and employees of cooperatives have been trained.

Background: The Canadian Parliament approved CA$764 million (US$587 million) for military aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

