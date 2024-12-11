All Sections
Canadian Parliament approves allocation of nearly US$600 million for military aid to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 December 2024, 06:50
Canadian Parliament approves allocation of nearly US$600 million for military aid to Ukraine
Flags of Ukraine and Canada. Photo: Getty Images

The House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament has approved the allocation of CAD 764 million (approximately US$587 million) for military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: These funds are part of a larger budgetary document, the approval of which will allow the government to allocate an additional CAD 21 billion (approximately US$15 million) for various purposes, including national defence.

According to Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair, the funds will be used for ammunition, training and other resources Ukraine critically needs to secure victory.

The document also includes CAD 400 million (approximately US$307 million) in financial assistance for Ukraine, allocated from a special International Monetary Fund (IMF) account.

Additionally, the parliament approved CAD 45 million (approximately US$35 million) for humanitarian mine clearance and strengthening Ukraine's cyber resilience.

Ukrinform noted that the opposition Conservative Party, which seeks to force the government to resign, voted against the approval of these additional expenditures.

The increase in spending was passed by the House of Commons on the last day allowed by law. 

For the decision to take effect, it still requires a vote in the Canadian Senate, which is expected in the near future.

Background: The Canadian government is exploring the prospect of transferring some of the weapons banned for use in the country to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

