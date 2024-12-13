All Sections
Viber messaging app blocked in Russia – media

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 13 December 2024, 19:52
Viber. Photo: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

The popular messaging app Viber has been blocked by Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor). The decision was made in connection with a violation of the law.

Source: Russian media

"This action is necessary to prevent threats of the messaging app being used for terrorist and extremist purposes, recruiting citizens to commit crimes, selling drugs, and posting illegal information," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

