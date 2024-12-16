Italian government approves 10th military aid package for Ukraine
Monday, 16 December 2024, 18:03
The Italian government has approved its tenth military aid package for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Source: European Pravda with reference to ANSA
Details: As on previous occasions, the content of the new military aid package is classified, and the timing of its delivery has not been publicly announced.
What is known is that details of the new aid package will be presented by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Wednesday, 18 December at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Security (COPASIR).
Background:
- Earlier, it was unofficially reported that the Italian government was likely to approve the 10th aid package by the end of December 2024.
- Italy has been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. However, all information about arms deliveries is classified.
- Giorgia Meloni’s government requires parliamentary legislative approval to send weapons to Ukraine. They have authorisation that is valid until the end of 2024.
- It was previously announced that a second Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defence system will be delivered to Ukraine.
