Italy prepares tenth package of military assistance for Ukraine – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 December 2024, 18:33
Italian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italy is preparing a new, tenth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Italian government would most likely accept the tenth package by the end of December 2024, but they declined to elaborate.

Italy has been providing military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. However, all information about arms deliveries is classified.

To transfer weapons to Ukraine, the administration of Georgia Meloni needs legislative approval. They have one till the end of 2024.

It was previously announced that Franco-Italian air defence system SAMP/T will be given to Ukraine, making it the second one provided.

