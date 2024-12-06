Zelenskyy discusses new aid package with Italian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and they discussed, among other things, the next military aid package.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said that he briefed Meloni on the current situation on the front and discussed further military aid, as well as the possibility of accelerating the delivery of the 10th aid package that Italy is preparing.

Quote: "We agreed to strengthen coordination at the level of European leaders to discuss the security situation in the region and increase the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine," he added.

Background:

Earlier, it was unofficially reported that the Italian government is likely to approve the 10th aid package by the end of December 2024.

During her recent meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on 5 December, Meloni also discussed Ukraine.

