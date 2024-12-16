German MEP cycles 600 km to raise money for Ukraine – photo

Jens Gieseke, a German Member of the European Parliament, has cycled 600 km (nearly 400 miles) in five days to raise funds for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Gieseke, a member of the European People’s Party, announced his cycling tour to support Ukraine last week. The route began in his hometown of Segel, Saxony, and ended in Strasbourg, spanning five days from 12 to 16 December.

Gieseke has set up a dedicated webpage for the event that includes details of how to donate. All the money raised will go towards humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Ukraine, including warm clothing, heating supplies, and other essentials to help them through the winter, delivered through the charity Helping Hands.

Quote from Gieseke: "The war in Ukraine has lasted over 1,000 days and continues to cause immense suffering… The EU remains unwavering in its solidarity. We stand firmly with the Ukrainian people."

On Monday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola congratulated Gieseke on completing the ride.

Vielen Dank MEP Jens Gieseke for this brilliant campaign to raise funds for our Ukrainian friends.



Great welcoming him at @Europarl_FR after a 600 km bike ride from Salzbergen (Emsland) to Strasbourg!



I encourage everyone to do their part and join this initiative 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5s2lgYaqwB — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) December 16, 2024

The MEP noted that his previous cycling campaign raised €75,000 – this time he is aiming to reach €100,000. The final amount raised has not yet been announced.

This is Gieseke’s third fundraising cycle ride for Ukraine. Previously, he cycled from Segel to Brussels, and then from Brussels to Strasbourg.

Background:

Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds for vehicles and FPV drones for Ukrainian defenders.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže also raised €14,000 for drones for Ukraine by running her first half marathon.

