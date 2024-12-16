Russians carry out 72 assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff report

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 226 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day on 16 December. The Russians stormed Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation 72 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 16 December

Quote: "Russian invaders carried out 24 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, deploying 30 guided aerial bombs. Furthermore, the Russians launched 570 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 3,700 attacks on the positions of our forces and settlements."

Details: The Russian forces did not carry out offensive operations on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian defenders' positions in Kucherivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

Since the start of the day, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times on the Lyman front, near the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoiehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny, as well as Serebrianka Forest and in the vicinity of Cherneshchyna.

During the day, the Russians launched seven attacks on the Siversk front, including near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darine, Spirne and Siversk.

Six combat clashes were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky on the Kramatorsk front, all of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked Ukraine’s defence forces 11 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have attempted 46 times to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane and Ukrainka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 29 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove and Yantarne, with 10 combat clashes still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 22 offensive actions around Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Neskuchne, Uspenivka, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Makarivka and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched four attacks in the area of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops withstood three Russian strikes.

Ukraine's defence forces continue to undertake operations in Kursk Oblast, where the Russians launched 72 attacks on Ukrainian positions during the day, with five combat clashes still ongoing. The Russians carried out six airstrikes with 12 guided aerial bombs, as well as 293 strikes with other types of weaponry.



