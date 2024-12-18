All Sections
Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 December 2024, 16:05
A portrait of the Russian Emperor Nicholas II in the suspect's home. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

The parish priest of a church in Odesa Oblast affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate justified Russian aggression against Ukraine and incited religious hatred, an investigation by Ukraine’s Security Service has found.

Source: a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement 

Quote from the SSU: "The investigation found that during his sermons and in conversations with churchgoers, the archpriest praised Putin and glorified the Russian occupation forces."

Details: The accused is not named in the statement, but according to an Ukrainska Pravda source, he is Archpriest Volodymyr Koretskyi, parish priest of the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Equals of the Apostles.

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

According to law enforcement officials, the priest justified Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, indoctrinated his parishioners in intolerance towards representatives of other denominations, and incited religious hatred.

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

The SSU documented all of Koretskyi’s crimes in the case and served him with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: justification of Russian armed aggression and violation of the equality of citizens.

A forensic linguistic examination conducted by SSU confirmed that the archpriest had carried out information and sabotage activities in favour of Russia.

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the details of his crimes. The priest faces a custodial sentence.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow PatriarchateState Security Service of Ukrainewar
