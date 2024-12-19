All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 19 December 2024, 10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
Fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces, attacked the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 18-19 December. This plant is the only refinery in the region and provides fuel to the Russian armed forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Assets and personnel of the Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian defence forces, struck the infrastructure and production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast at night."

Details: This plant is the only oil refinery in the region that provides fuel to the Russian forces. Its capacity allows it to refine up to 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery's main products include fuel oil, heating oil, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run petrol.

A fire has been reported at the facility, in particular at the ELOU-AVT-2.5 primary oil processing unit. Details on the extent of the damage are being confirmed.

"The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued," the statement said.

Background: Yury Slyusar, acting governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, claimed that the region had been targeted by 7 drones on the night of 18-19 December. A fire at a local oil refinery was later reported on social media.

