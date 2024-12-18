Almost 200 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, with 49 assaults repelled in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 199 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the fiercest battles taking place on the Pokrovsk and Vremivka fronts as well as in the operational zone in Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, using assault aircraft, conducted four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian defenders’ positions near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted five attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Terny, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and in Serebrianka Forest 21 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Siversk and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, actively using bomber aircraft, conducted seven attacks in the direction of the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Novovasylivka, Pishchane, Novoolenivka, Novopustynka, Chumatske, Ukrainka, Sukhyi Yar and Novoielyzavetivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 28 Russian attacks. The Russians made active attempts to advance near the settlements of Dachne, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove and Yantarne.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 27 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Storozheve, Novosilky, Temyrivka, Novopillia and Novodarivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Orikhiv and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions four times.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 49 Russian attacks. The Russians shelled about 500 times, conducted 8 airstrikes and dropped 10 guided bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

