Russians attack Nikopol with drones and artillery resulting in destruction – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military has attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery, damaging residential buildings, cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "A garage was destroyed. Six residential buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak stressed that there were no casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!