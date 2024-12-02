All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol with drones and artillery resulting in destruction – photos

Monday, 2 December 2024, 07:57
Russians attack Nikopol with drones and artillery resulting in destruction – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military has attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery, damaging residential buildings, cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "A garage was destroyed. Six residential buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged."

The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak stressed that there were no casualties.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

