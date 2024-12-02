All Sections
Ukraine's EU membership will boost the bloc's economy – European Council President

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 2 December 2024, 13:09
Stock photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa believes that Ukraine can positively contribute to addressing vulnerabilities in the European Union's competitiveness, as outlined in the plan to halt the EU's economic decline.

Source: Costa in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Journalists asked António Costa whether Ukraine could help address certain vulnerabilities in Europe’s competitiveness, as outlined in Mario Draghi’s September report, once it becomes an EU member. These vulnerabilities include natural resources, agriculture, energy, advanced technologies, and, of course, defence.  

Costa added that another important factor to consider is Ukraine’s highly skilled workforce.  

Quote: "In all of those domains, Ukraine’s contribution, once it becomes a member state, will be very positive for the EU competitiveness," he said.  

Background:

  • In early September, former European Central Bank President and ex-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented a plan to halt the EU’s economic decline, emphasising the need for investments twice the amount Europe spent on its post-World War II reconstruction.  
  • By late November, it was revealed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is establishing a task force to implement Draghi’s plan for enhancing the EU’s competitiveness.

EU
20:57
