All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Armenian PM decides not to participate in another summit with Putin

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 25 December 2024, 10:43
Armenian PM decides not to participate in another summit with Putin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he will not participate in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) near St Petersburg, Russia, on 25 December.

Source: Pashinyan on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

Details: Pashinyan announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 December, which is why he worked from home on 24-25 December.

Advertisement:

On 25 December, Pashinyan tested negative, but "after consulting with his colleagues, he decided that he would not participate in the informal summit of CIS leaders". 

"By the end of the day, I will decide whether or not to participate in tomorrow's [26 December – ed.] meeting of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) Supreme Economic Council," he added.

In recent years, Armenia has been trying to avoid or limit its participation in integration formats that are effectively under Russian control.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last year, Nikol Pashinyan did not attend the CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan "due to a number of circumstances", and in October this year, Armenia did not support two statements at the meeting of CIS foreign ministers.
  • The Armenian side has also declared a "point of no return" in relations with the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a de facto military and political alliance led by Russia.

 Support UP or become our patron!

ArmeniaRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief visits Kursk front: Russian losses exceed 38,000 troops – photos

Zelenskyy: Russia's only concern on New Year's Eve was hurting Ukraine

Large-scale gas cut-offs in Transnistria: homes and boiler rooms left without heat

Ukraine stops transiting Russian gas

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Security Service Counterintelligence Department

New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

All News
Armenia
Armenian forces to begin guarding Türkiye border, previously patrolled only by Russia's FSB
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with his Armenian counterpart in Warsaw
Russia's Foreign Ministry "expresses regret" over Armenia's attendance at NATO Summit
RECENT NEWS
20:07
Total of 200 Ukrainian pilots receive basic training in UK before flying F-16s – UK Embassy
19:33
Russians ban carols and nativity scenes in occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says
19:00
Ukraine's newly-appointed official for soldiers' rights reveals scope of her activities
18:43
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence receives state-of-the-art Hazard high-speed stealth drone – photos
18:37
Poland's foreign minister ironically comments on end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
17:57
Zelenskyy: Termination of Russian gas transit is one of Moscow's biggest defeats
17:16
Russians concentrate offensive efforts on four fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
16:53
"Mom, thank you for saving Dad": family meets marine who was brought back home in time for New Year's Eve – photo
16:46
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief visits Kursk front: Russian losses exceed 38,000 troops – photos
16:43
Putin orders development of AI in cooperation with China – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: