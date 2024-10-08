All Sections
Armenian forces to begin guarding Türkiye border, previously patrolled only by Russia's FSB

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 October 2024, 22:15
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Stock photo: Getty Images

After a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 8 October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that starting from 2025, Armenian forces will join Russian forces in guarding the country’s borders with Iran and Türkiye.

Source: European Pravda, citing Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for the Armenian Prime Minister

Details: Baghdasaryan reported that Armenia "positively assesses" the outcome of the meeting with the Kremlin leader, during which "specific agreements were reached in energy, education, and humanitarian areas."

Quote: "An agreement was also reached that starting on 1 January 2025, the Armenian Border Guard will participate in guarding the state borders of Armenia with Iran and Türkiye"

Baghdasaryan specified that the Armenian Border Guard would fully handle security at the Armenia-Iran border checkpoint.

Until now, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had been responsible for guarding all 333km of the Armenia-Turkey border, under an agreement between Moscow and Yerevan dating back to 1992.

The FSB had also jointly guarded the 44km Armenia-Iran border with Armenian border guards.

In July 2024, Russian border guards officially ended their service at Armenia’s Zvartnots airport, a mission that had been in place since 1992.

RussiaArmenia
