Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with his Armenian counterpart in Warsaw
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Warsaw.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)
Details: Sybiha expressed his gratitude to Armenia for supporting Ukraine's Peace Formula. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also invited Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine.
Quote: "We noted this year’s political consultations and discussed ways to further develop our bilateral relations."
Background: Earlier this year, Russia sent a note of protest to Armenia after the Armenian ambassador to Ukraine, along with a delegation, visited the site of Russian war crimes in Bucha and provided aid to Ukraine.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly emphasised that his country was not an ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!